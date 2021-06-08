Ontario is reporting under 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 469 on Tuesday which is the fewest number of daily cases since late September.

Sixty-nine per cent are in the hot spots in the GTHA and up north in the Porcupine Health Unit.

Another 18 people have died with the death toll now at 8,887.

The recovery rate is at 97 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 158,000 vaccines were given over the last day with over 17,000 tests done.

Test positivity is at 2.7 per cent.