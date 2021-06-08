The annual Gutsy Walk raised $15,490 for Crohn’s disease and colitis in Muskoka.

Crohn’s disease and colitis are both bowel diseases causing painful inflammation of the digestive tract. Michelle Robinson, chair of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s Muskoka branch, organized a small walk in Kilworthy over the weekend to participate virtually.

“I’m walking for myself, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s over ten years ago, so I’ve had my friends and family support me,” Robinson says. “We come out and do our little local walk, only because we can’t have our big walk, so we all decided to do it this way, COVID restrictions in place.”

The “big walk” Robinson refers to is the full-sized Gutsy Walk in Gravenhurst, which was moved online because of COVD-19.

“Honestly, I am just overwhelmed, and I want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for donating, supporting, walking… we’re just over the moon about it,” Robinson says. “There are so many people with Crohn’s and colitis out there.”

Robinson says the money goes towards finding a cure for Crohn’s and colitis, as well as awareness campaigns for the conditions. Robinson encourages people interested in helping out to visit the Crohn’s and Colitis Canada – Muskoka Facebook page.

Residents can donate to their local branch of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada on the organization’s website