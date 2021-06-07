The local health unit added three new cases of COVID-19 in Muskoka over the weekend.

Two cases, both 18 to 34 years old one male and one female, were added in Lake of Bays and one, a female also 18 to 34 years old, was added in Gravenhurst.

In addition, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported no recoveries district-wide on Monday with 36 active cases remaining in Muskoka.

Six cases remain active in Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, nine in Lake of Bays, six in Muskoka Lakes and ten in Gravenhurst.

Georgian Bay remains at no active cases for the fifth day in a row on Monday.

SMDHU administered a total of 1,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Muskoka residents over the weekend.

As of Monday, two percent short of 70 percent of the adult population in Muskoka have received their first shot.