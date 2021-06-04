Starting Monday, people over 70 years old can book an appointment for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As well, anyone who received their first dose of a mRNA vaccine on or before April 18th, can book their second appointment at a mass immunization clinic.

These appointments can be made through the provincial booking system.

The province says because of an increasing supply of vaccines they are offering these new appointments ahead of schedule.

According to the Ministry of Health, local public health units using their own booking system may offer second appointments earlier.

Ontario expects to receive approximately 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this month and approximately 3.54 million doses in July.

193,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have already arrived.