We won’t have a clear image of a possible earlier reopening until early next week.

That’s according to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams.

“I know the Premier and others are optimistic, we were buoyed by the low numbers we had earlier with the 600s range,” he said. “This recent rise in the last few days, which is not atypical of what we experienced week-over-week, it has been a bit more than we anticipated […] therefore the data at the moment is less promising at this time but we want to make sure we look at it early next week to have an idea of what it might be,”

Williams said the province needs to make sure the recent rise in cases that may be related to the Victoria Day Weekend is a temporary one.