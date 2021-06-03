The local health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery in Muskoka today(Thursday) placing the district at 25 active cases.

Two cases, one male and one female, both 65 to 79, were added in Gravenhurst and one case, 18 to 34-year-old male, was added in Bracebridge.

The recovery was reported in Georgian Bay which was both the town’s only active case and the district’s only hospitalization.

Seven cases remain active in Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, six in Muskoka Lakes and five in Gravenhurst.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just over 830 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Muskoka in the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday, 64 percent of Muskoka residents 18 and over have received their first shot.