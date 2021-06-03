Ontario is reporting under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

The province added 870 new cases on Thursday with fifty per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and up north in the Porcupine Health Unit.

Another ten people have died with the death toll now at 8,801.

The recovery rate remains steady at 96 per cent while test positivity is the lowest it’s been since March at 2.8 per cent.

There were more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 34,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with over 150,000 vaccines given.