The Bracebridge Farmers’ Market will be open for a half-hour longer this season.

The market opens for the first time this year on Saturday.

President of the Market Laura Anderson says they will be open every Saturday from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Memorial Park in downtown Bracebridge. There will be 35 vendors on site this year, which Anderson says is on par with last year. That ranges from food and arts and crafts, with jams, fresh produce and flowers also being sold.

“Things will be about the same as last year,” she says. You will only be able to walk one way around the park and will not be able to touch any of the products until you buy them. Anderson says it’s not a requirement but does ask that you only show up with one or two people from your household.

“I think this year was a little easier in gearing up for it,” she says. The market did run last year, so Anderson says that helped them understand what would be needed for this year’s season. “Last year it went really well,” she adds. The market started in the early days of the pandemic, so the news was changing on an almost daily basis. This time around, Anderson says planning was a little more straightforward.

In late May, three portable washroom units were installed in the park. Bracebridge’s Manager of Operations Scott Clayton told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the installation was done after consultation with community groups and organizations – including officials from the Bracebridge Farmers’ Market.