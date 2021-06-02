The local health unit added two new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery in the District of Muskoka today(Wednesday).

One case was added in both Gravenhurst and Muskoka Lakes, both 45 to 64-year-old males and one recovery was reported in Gravenhurst.

23 cases remain active in our district, six in Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, six in Muskoka Lakes, three in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out just over 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Muskoka in the last day.

As of Wednesday, about 62 percent of the adult population (18+) in the District of Muskoka have received their first shot.