Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a third straight day.

The province added 733 new cases Wednesday with fifty-one per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

This is the first time since November the 7-day average of new cases has dropped below 1,000.

Another 25 people have died with the death toll now at 8,791.

The recovery rate is steady at 96 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 139,000 vaccines were given over the last day with over 31,000 tests done.

Test positivity is the lowest it’s been in a few months at 2.8 per cent