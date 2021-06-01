In this week’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Charles Gardner of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says the incidence rate in the health unit was 32.4 per 100,000 people this week, down from 50.1 last week. This is the first time since February that the incidence rate has been below 40 per 100,000 people. The province was at 52.6 per 100,000 residents this week.

Gardner also says the Health Unit is back to notifying contacts of confirmed cases. While cases were high, the organization temporarily relied on positive cases to notify contacts themselves. 78.2 per cent of contacts are being notified within the first 24 hours, lower than the Health Unit’s standard of 90 per cent.