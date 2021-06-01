You’ll be able to leave your home for non-essential reasons but otherwise not much will change.

Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order expires Wednesday but officials say all other public health and workplace measures will remain in place province wide until the province moves into Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen.

That’s expected to happen around June 14th and at that point, some restrictions will ease with an initial focus on outdoor settings.

Restrictions are still in place on gatherings, businesses, services and activities including indoor gatherings being limited to households only and outdoor gatherings to up to five people.

The emergency order barring residential evictions in the province also ends Wednesday.