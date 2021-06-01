Ontario Minister of Labour announcing $900K for underrepresented groups in MedSector - June 1st - Photo provided by Government of Ontario via Zoom

Ontario is investing $900,000 to help underrepresented groups get jobs in science or engineering.

Labor Minister Monty McNaughton said the money will go towards free virtual training and work experience for 50 students.

The opportunity will be given to under-represented groups such as women, persons with disabilities, racialized individuals, and Indigenous peoples, who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Ontario’s first Virtual Clinical Immersion Training program will provide students aged 18-29 with 22 weeks of training and work experience without having to be physically on-site.

Training will take place next winter with applications opening October 1st.