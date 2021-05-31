The Bracebridge OPP has confirmed the body found by a hiker in Gravenhurst was 22-year-old Justin Evans.

He had been missing since December until his body was found on May 19th.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Constable Samantha Bigley says 70-year-old Kenneth McKinney of Gravenhurst has been charged with obstruction of justice in relation to it. He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13th in Bracebridge.

If you have any information on what happened, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.