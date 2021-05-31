Long-term care homes in Ontario must have COVID-19 immunization policies for staff by the beginning of July.

Provincial officials say the policies have to include minimum requirements including each staff member having to either provide proof of vaccination of each dose, provide a documented medical reason for not being vaccinated or take part in an educational program about the benefits of being vaccinated.

Homes will have to keep track of and report on how their policies are being implemented, including how many staff have been immunized.

The records won’t be shared with the province.

Ontario is the first province in Canada to make the policies mandatory.