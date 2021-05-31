A transport truck driver was involved in a hit and run on Sunday in Gravenhurst just after 8 PM.

Constable Samantha Bigley says a pedestrian and the driver of the transport truck were involved in a confrontation along Bethune Driver near Violet Street. The pedestrian jumped onto the truck, before falling off once the truck started moving.

The person behind the wheel fled the scene. Bigley describes the truck as a blue Freightliner with Ontario license plate BK46352.

The 47-year-old pedestrian from Gravenhurst was transported to a local hospital but was later transferred to a Toronto area facility with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about what happened, reach out to the local detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.