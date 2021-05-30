The local health unit added four recoveries and no new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka on Friday.

One person recovered from Bracebridge, one from Huntsville, one from Muskoka Lakes and one from Gravenhurst.

30 cases remain active in Muskoka, eight in Bracebridge, six in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, eight in Muskoka Lakes, five in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just under a thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Muskoka between Thursday and Friday.

As of Friday more than half of the District of Muskoka’s adult population has received their first dose.