A 33-year-old man from Bracebridge was found injured by a passerby on Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge on Saturday, May 29th.

Constable Samantha Bigley says he had been thrown off of his motorcycle in a single-vehicle crash. She adds that he was not wearing a helmet.

The man was taken to a local hospital, before being airlifted to one in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

More details about what happened are not known. If you have any information about the crash, you need to call the local detachment or you can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.