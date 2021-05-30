51-year-old Darren Williams of MacTier has died after his bicycle was struck by a car on Twelve Mile Bay Road in Georgian Bay Township.

The Bracebridge OPP was called to the scene at 6:25 PM on Saturday, May 29th. Constable Samantha Bigley says both the car and cyclist were travelling westbound when the crash happened.

Williams was taken to a local hospital, before being transferred to one in Toronto, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation has been opened by the OPP. If you have any information about what happened, reach out to the local detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.