Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will become available tomorrow(Saturday) at 8 AM throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

The health unit is encouraging youth ages 12 -17 to book their first dose in June with the expectation that they will receive their second dose two weeks before school starts.

Appointments can be made through the provincial booking system or the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line: 1-833-943-3900, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.

To book an appointment online, individuals must already be 12 years old as of the date of their booking and be able to provide informed consent before receiving their vaccine.