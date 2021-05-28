The Town of Gravenhurst has reopened a portion of Muskoka Beach Park along with all other public beaches, and some amenities.

The reopening comes three weeks earlier than the usual summer season, and is in response to the reopening plan announced by the Ontario government last week.

Muskoka Beach Park will have a designated swim area to accommodate the ongoing construction on the beach’s shoreline walls and picnic area.

Beach construction is required to adhere to a small window of time in the summer to follow federal and provincial guidelines on fish habitat protection.

Other reopenings include the Wharf, Muskoka Bay, and Gull Lake baseball fields effective immediately, all picnic pavilions and shelters as of May 29th, the Gull Lake volleyball court on June 4th, and the Gravenhurst Splash Pad June 11th.

Visit the Town of Gravenhurst’s website for more information on reopenings.