It’s now easier and more affordable to get out and enjoy Ontario’s provincial parks.

The province says it’s providing free day-use permits at 115 parks across Ontario from Monday to Thursday until September 2nd.

As of June 7th, visitors will also be able to guarantee access to 17 select provincial parks by obtaining a daily vehicle permit before they go.

Officials say getting a permit helps avoid crowding and will make the parks safer.

Ontario is also upgrading more electrical campsites while also expanding and improving roofed accommodations over the next four years.