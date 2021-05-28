The province is reducing the wait time between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The new wait time could be as short as 28 days where supplies and appointments exist. That’s down from the current 16 weeks.

The accelerated rollout will begin with people 80+ and will then move to people 70+. When those age groups are fully vaccinated, the province will move to a “first-in, first-out” method where people who received their shots first can then make appointments for their second dose.

Anyone aged 12 to 25 is expected to be able to book their second vaccine by the end of August just in time for the return to school.

If there continues to be a stable supply of vaccines the province anticipates anyone who wants the jab will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer. Eligibility for booking a second shot will only be allowed as long as a first shot has been received at least 28 days before. So far, over 65-percent of Ontarians have received their first inoculation.

The province is expecting 4.7-million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in June, while the supply of Moderna and AstraZeneca is still unknown. The province has built out its accelerated vaccine rollout plan based on what it knows it will be receiving.

Booking second appointments can be done through your local health unit or the provincial booking system.