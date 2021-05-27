The ground underneath the vehicle fire. (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

An employee and a customer at the Huntsville Inn worked together to stop a vehicle fire from spreading to the building.

The fire started in the engine bay of a customer’s car, and quickly spread to the underside of the vehicle.

Employee Kush Patel and the unnamed owner of the car fought the fire with fire extinguishers and a garden hose, keeping the fire from spreading to the gas tank. The owner of the car then put the car in neutral and got it away from the building.

According to Patel, the fire started and stopped several times before being extinguished.

The fire was already out when Fire Services arrived at the scene.

Huntsville Fire Chief Rob Collins says the fire was likely started by an overheated transmission.