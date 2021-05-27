A 23-year-old from Huntsville has been charged with adult mischief under $5,000 after causing “significant damage” at Deerhurst Adventure Park.

Constable Kate McCay says they were called to the park after it was reported “numerous vehicles” were driving on the trails and causing the damage.

The man charged was not named by police but is scheduled for a court date in Huntsville at a later time.

“The Huntsville OPP would like to remind the public to respect private property and landowners,” McCay says. “If anyone is found on private property without permission it could result in charges being laid under the Trespass to Property Act.”