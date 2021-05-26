The local health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery in the District of Muskoka yesterday placing the district at 37 active cases.

One person from Muskoka lakes recovered, placing that town at nine active cases.

Nine cases remain active in Bracebridge, eight in Huntsville, three in Lake of Bays, seven in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just under 700 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Muskoka on the last day.

As of Wednesday, just under half of the adult population in the District of Muskoka have received at least one shot of a vaccine.