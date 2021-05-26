The region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner joined the growing list of Medical Officers, including his provincial counterpart Dr. David Williams, in supporting the return to in-person learning by mid-June.

“We (SMDHU) believe that our rates are down sufficiently, that we can follow up with cases and their contacts and would be able to do so for any exposures in schools to be able to enable action required in response to an exposure in a school,”

Dr. Gardner said it does remain a provincial decision, however, he welcomes it and welcomes it even now.

Throughout the pandemic, he said there has been a limited amount of transmission in schools, some exposure because of out-of-school cases perhaps, but limited infections at schools themselves.