Student mental health and well-being will be benefiting from a provincial funding announcement.

MPP for Nipissing Vic Fedeli announced over $375,000 for a new and innovative mental health project at Canadore College.

“Canadore was one of eight post-secondary institutions that were successful in securing funding for their projects and initiatives,” he says. “This project is going to increase availability of mental health services for students at the college. It will build a campus-wide mental health approach to support students facing mental health impacts due to COVID-19.”

George Burton, President of Canadore College says students will be able to reach out virtually for resources specific to their needs. “It could be peer-to-peer contact, it could be contact with a professional, it could be anything from managing a home situation or academic situation,” he says.

Burton says the pandemic has had an impact. “Existing services are taxed with supporting our students for the past year and a half during the pandemic so we’ll be able to bolster those and bring on additional resources to provide that support to our students,” he says.

The project is starting up immediately and will enhance existing services.

Mental health partners in the community will be also be involved with the project.

The funding is part of Ontario’s Roadmap to Wellness. Officials say it will help ensure students receive the support they need when and where they need it.

Written by Bradley Aubin