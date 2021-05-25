Eleven recoveries and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the District of Muskoka over the long weekend.

Seven recoveries were added in Bracebridge, three recoveries and one case, an 18 to 34-year-old male, were added in Muskoka lakes, two cases, both 45 to 64-year-old females, were added in Gravenhurst, and one case, a 65 to 79-year-old male, and one recovery were added in Huntsville.

In addition, the health unit removed one case each from Bracebridge and Gravenhurst as they did not meet the case definition or were reassigned to a different health unit.

As of Tuesday, there are 38 active cases in Muskoka, nine in Bracebridge, eight in Huntsville, three in Lake of Bays, ten in Muskoka Lakes, seven in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered over 1,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the last three days.

As of Tuesday, over 46 percent of the adult population in the District of Muskoka have received their first shot.