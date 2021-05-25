The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce announced its participation in the COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative distributes free rapid antigen screening testing kits to small and medium-sized businesses through local chambers of commerce.

Officials from the local chamber encouraged businesses to participate by visiting rapidtestmuskoka.com to learn more and book the kits’ pickup time.

More details about the program will be sent to you once you register.