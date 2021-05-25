After multiple thefts happened in the industrial area of George Beard Lane in Gravenhurst, the Bracebridge OPP is looking for help from the public to find the two suspects.

Constable Taryn Molnar reports the thefts happened on May 21st. She says two suspects broke into the gated area of Stevenson Plumbing and got into multiple vehicles that had been left there overnight. They made off with an array of tools and two boat motors.

Until the suspects are found, she says the police will step up patrolling the area.

If you know what happened, you’re being asked to reach out to the Bracebridge OPP detachment or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.