The local health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries from the District of Muskoka on Friday.

One case, an 18 to 34-year-old male, was added in Bracebridge, and one case, an 18 to 34-year-old male, was added in Muskoka Lakes.

Three recovered in Muskoka Lakes, one in Bracebridge and one in Huntsville.

As of Friday, 47 cases are active in Muskoka, 17 in Bracebridge, eight in Huntsville, three in Lake of Bays, 12 in Muskoka Lakes, six in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered 924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines between Thursday and Friday in our district alone.

As of Friday afternoon, over 46 percent of the adult population in the District of Muskoka have received their first shot of a vaccine.