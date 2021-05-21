Youth 12 and over in Ontario will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schedule.

As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, youth aged 12 and over will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.

They must be 12-years-old as of the date of booking to be eligible.

Those who are not 12-years-old on Sunday can book an appointment for a later date through the provincial call centre or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.