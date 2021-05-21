Some outdoor amenities in Muskoka will reopen May 22.

This comes after the Government of Ontario announced its three-stage reopening plan Thursday.

Included in the reopening are facilities such as golf courses and driving ranges, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, skate parks, and boat launches.

In Bracebridge and Huntsville, outdoor gatherings have been extended to five people, including members of different households.

In Gravenhurst, watercraft usage is limited to members of the same household, with the addition of one other person who lives alone. Public bathrooms are open until 3:00 p.m. each day, and portable washrooms are open after hours.

All other public health guidelines are in effect. Physical distancing of two metres is still required, and non-essential travel is discouraged.

Visit your local municipality’s website for more information on reopening amenities.