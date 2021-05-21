The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is putting a call out for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anyone who received their first shot at one of the health unit’s community clinics before Monday(of this week), can now book their second dose appointment on the health unit’s website.

Only those who got their first jab prior to March 17 and did not have a second dose appointment can use this system.

Those who received their first dose after March 17th and don’t have a second dose appointment need to wait until the provincial system allows second dose booking.

If the system has not been updated, SMDHU will email those eligible with instructions.

In addition, this morning Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said those who got the AstraZeneca shot between March 10th and 19th can start booking their second dose as early as next week.

The temporarily shortened second-dose interval comes as 55,000 AstraZeneca doses with a May 31st expiry date sit in storage in Ontario.