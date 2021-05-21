Both photos provided by the Government of Ontario

Ontarians who got a first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get a second dose of it if they choose.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said those who got the AZ shot between March 10th and 19th can start booking their second jab as early as next week.

“Choosing to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at the 10-week interval is safe and provides strong protection against the COVID-19 infection,” he said.

The temporarily shortened second-dose interval comes as 55,000 AstraZeneca doses with a May 31st expiry date sit in storage in Ontario.