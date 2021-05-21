The design of the inclusive playground that's set to be installed at Kirby's Beach Park (Photo supplied by: Town of Bracebridge)

A new inclusive playground at Kirby’s Beach Park will be the “final piece” in making it fully accessible, according to Bracebridge’s Parks and Trails Foreperson Gillian Mitchell.

She says the project has been planned for “quite some time.” The town will cover $270,000 for the park, while the remaining $60,000 will be paid for by unbudgeted grants through the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility’s Inclusive Community Grant program.

The construction will be handled by A.B.C. Recreation Limited. The work is already underway and is expected to be finished by June 25th.

The area where the construction is happening will be curtained off, and parking lot one will be closed as well. Mitchell says the park’s other lot will be open for use though. The washrooms will still available for public use.

“It allows for all children of all abilities to play together,” Mitchell says of the playground. It will include a play structure suitable for kids aged one and half to 12-year-old, a rope net tower with a slide, inclusive swing sets, shade structures and will be surrounded by a rubberized surface.

Mitchell explains the park is already mostly accessible with upgrades done over the past few years to make the washrooms and pathway more accessible. A mobility mat has also be put down around the park. “This is the final piece of making the park fully accessible,” she says.