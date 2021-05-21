The closures at Algonquin Park have been extended for the time being.

To align with the Province’s stay-at-home order, the park’s overnight campground, backcountry campsites and roofed accommodations remain closed. These include cabins, yurts and cottages. In addition, multi-use sports fields remain closed.

A spokesperson for Parks Ontario says they know how much people love to visit parks for day-use activities. It is with this in mind that parks remain open for exercise and recreation. However, they are urging people to only use parks nearby, and not to travel outside your area to visit parks.

Parks Ontario did not give any indication on when overnight accommodations will be reopened.

Written by Trevor Smith-Millar