By August life may be back to some sort of normal.

That’s the plan according to the provincial government.

First off if you are a golfer or a tennis player, you’ll be able to play on Saturday.

Marinas, skate parks, outdoor sports parks like soccer fields, ball diamonds, and basketball courts will be allowed to reopen and people can gather outside in groups of five for the Victoria Day weekend.

If by mid-June vaccination levels get to 60-percent of the adult population with a first dose and ICU levels are manageable then outdoor dining, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, day camps, camping, and outdoor pools can reopen. Non-essential retail can also reopen at 15-percent capacity.

In mid-July or two weeks after a 70-percent vaccination rate is achieved, then some personal care could reopen, outdoor movie theatres and music events could start to welcome guests. Up to 25 people could gather outside with 5 people allowed inside.

By August with an 80-percent vaccination rate, life would ultimately return to normal with gyms reopened, indoor dining, and religious services allowed. Larger indoor and outdoor gatherings would be permissible and seated events would be able to resume.

Each stage of the reopening would be done at 21-day intervals.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the vaccination rate is the “single biggest factor” in our fight against COVID-19.

The three steps of the Roadmap, which will be applied provincially, are the following:

Step One

Step One of the road map may begin after 60 per cent of Ontario’s adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and if public health indicators, such as hospitalizations, ICU occupancy and

new admissions and case rates indicate the province can safely move to this step of the roadmap.

Based on current trends in key health indicators, including the provincial vaccination rate, the government expects to enter Step One of the Roadmap the week of June 14, 2021.

The province will confirm closer to the expected start of Step One.

Step One will permit the resumption of outdoor activities with smaller, well-managed crowds where risk of transmission is minimized and will permit retail, all with restrictions in place, including but not limited to:

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people;

Outdoor dining up to 4 people per table;

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people;

Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box);

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity;

Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance;

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres physical distancing;

Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators;

Outdoor horse riding;

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools with capacity limited to permit 2 metres physical distancing;

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limits;

Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals; and Ontario Parks.

Step Two

Ontario will remain in Step One for at least 21 days. If at the end of those 21 days the province has vaccinated 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses and there are positive trends in public health and health system indicators, Ontario will move to Step Two.

Step Two will further expand outdoor activities and will resume limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place, including but not limited to:

Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people;

Indoor gatherings up to 5 people and other restrictions;

Outdoor dining up to 6 people per table;

Outdoor sports and leagues;

Outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity; essential retail at 50 per cent capacity;

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times with capacity limits;

Outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits;

Horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits;

Outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits;

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 per cent capacity;

Public libraries with capacity limits;

Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits; and

Fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits.

Step Three

Ontario will remain in Step Two for at least 21 days. If at the end of those 21 days the province has vaccinated 70 to 80 per cent of adults with one dose and 25 per cent of adults with two and positive trends in public health and health system indicators continue, Ontario will move to Step Three.

Step Three will permit the resumption of indoor services with larger numbers of people, with restrictions in place, including but not limited to:

Outdoor gatherings with larger capacity limits;

Indoor gatherings with larger capacity limits and other restrictions;

Indoor dining with capacity limits;

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits;

Essential and non-essential retail capacity expanded;

Personal care services with capacity expanded and other restrictions;

Indoor cinemas and performing arts facilities with capacity limits;

Indoor and outdoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings with capacity limited to permit 2 metres physical distancing;

Indoor museums and art galleries with capacity limits;

Indoor zoos, aquariums, waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits;

Casinos and bingo halls with capacity limits; and

Other outdoor activities from Step Two permitted to operate indoors.

This list is not exhaustive. The government will continue to work with sectors on reopening plans, to ensure that they have full awareness of when they can begin to safely reopen and how.