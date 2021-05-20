The local health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 and five recoveries in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

50 cases remain active across Muskoka with the district’s fifth death reported in Bracebridge on Thursday.

One recovery was reported in Huntsville and two in Muskoka Lakes. In addition, one case was reassigned from Georgian Bay to Muskoka Lakes.

One case, 18 to 34-year-old male, and two recoveries were added in Gravenhurst which now stands at six active cases.

17 cases remain active in Bracebridge, nine in Huntsville, three in Lake of Bays, 14 in Muskoka lakes and one in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just under a thousand doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in our district alone on the last day.

As of Thursday, a little under 30,000 adults in the District of Muskoka have received their first shot.