The Bracebridge OPP reports that human remains were found by a hiker in Gravenhurst.

Sergeant Jason Folz says the remains were found shortly after 3 PM on Wednesday. He says an investigation has been opened into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Folz says there is no threat to public safety. More details will be released as they become available.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is leading the investigation with help from the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and the OPP Forensic Identification Service Unit. The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is also involved in the investigation.

If you have any information on what happened, reach out to the Bracebridge OPP or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.