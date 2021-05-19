The local health unit reported one recovery and no new cases of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka on Wednesday placing the district at 55 active cases.

This is the first time the District has seen no new daily cases since May 6th.

One recovery was added in Muskoka Lakes which now stands at 15 active cases.

18 cases remain active in Bracebridge, ten in Huntsville, three in Lake of Bays, seven in Gravenhurst and two in Georgian Bay.

A little over 600 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered just in the District of Muskoka in the last 24 hours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 43.6 percent of adults in the district have received their first shot of a vaccine.