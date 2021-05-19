If you’ve been waiting for surgery in an Ontario hospital, some positive news. The province is directing hospitals to gradually resume non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams says it is crucial to make use of the capacity to “limit the long-term impact of people waiting for surgery.”

Williams also says the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care admissions appear to be trending downward, “While these numbers remain high and we continue to see demand for health services related to COVID-19, we are beginning to see available capacity among community and hospital partners in some areas of the province.”

The directive to stop non-emergency surgeries was handed down on April 20th because of the surging number of patients in Ontario hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19.