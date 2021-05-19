Ontario is reporting under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day.

The province added 1,588 cases Wednesday with sixty-six per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Nineteen more people have died with the death toll now at 8,525.

The recovery rate is at 93 per cent while test positivity is at 5.2 per cent.

There were more resolved than new cases reported.

Over 38,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with over 145,000 vaccines given.