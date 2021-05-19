Scott Lucas has been selected to become Gravenhurst’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

He will replace outgoing CAO Glen Davies on November 1st, who has held the position since 2015.

Lucas boasts 17 years of experience as a senior municipal manager including spending some time as Gravenhurst’s interim CAO and currently serves as the municipality’s Director of Community Growth and Development.

“The role of the CAO is a key position responsible for strategic leadership, operations, and administration of the Town of Gravenhurst,” explains the town’s Communication Specialist Jason Harnett. “The CAO acts as a key advisor and liaison to Council and it is the one position in the municipality that is wholly accountable to Council as its single employee.”

“I’m confident that we have selected a great leader for our organization and for our community,” Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly said Tuesday. “In all instances, the Town will be rising from a particularly challenging time in our history, and we will require continued strong leadership to guide staff in the right direction. The knowledge, expertise, and existing relationship that Scott has with our community, staff and Council is a fundamental foundation for future success.”

Council members and Waterhouse Executive Search looked through over 200 applications before selecting Lucas for the role.

With Lucas set to leave his post as Director of Community Growth and Development, council will now look to find someone to replace him in that role.