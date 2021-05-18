18 recoveries and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the District of Muskoka on Tuesday.

Two cases, an 18 to 34-year-old female and 45 to 64-year old male, were added in Gravenhurst and one case, a 45 to 64-year-old Female, was added in Georgian Bay.

In addition, one active case from Gravenhurst was reassigned to a different health unit today(Tuesday).

Eight cases recovered from Muskoka Lakes, five from Bracebridge, three in Huntsville one in Lake of Bays and one in Gravenhurst.

56 cases are active now in the district, 18 in Bracebridge, ten in Huntsville, three in Lake of Bays, 16 in Muskoka Lakes, seven in Gravenhurst and two in Georgian Bay.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered over 600 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the District on the last day.

As of this afternoon, over 42.7 percent of adults in Muskoka have received their first dose of a vaccine.