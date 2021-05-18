A one-day community COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at the Baysville Arena on May 31st.

Hosted by the Township of Lake of Bays, this clinic is available to individuals seeking their first vaccination that are permanent and seasonal residents within the township.

Appointments for this clinic can only be booked online through a specified link not connected to the provincial booking system.

You can go to www.lakeofbays.on.ca/COVID19/ to view eligibility and the link to the booking site.

Appointments are scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, May 31st only.

You will receive a confirmation email with the exact location and the time of your appointment.

Registration must be completed by Sunday, May 30th at 3:00 p.m. and you must be 18 or over at the time of the clinic and following the provincial guidelines for high-risk or essential workers in order to be eligible proof of eligibility required at the time of appointment.