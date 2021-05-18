Ontario is reporting under 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the first time since March that the daily case count has been under 2,000.

The province added 1,616 cases on Tuesday with seventy-two per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA.

Another 17 people have died with the death toll now at 8,506.

Test positivity is at 7.6 per cent while over 22,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours.

Over 109,000 vaccines were given over the last day.