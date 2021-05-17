Six new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery were reported in the District of Muskoka over the weekend.

Three cases, two 18 to 34-year-olds and one 35 to 44 year old, and one recovery were added in Muskoka Lakes.

Two cases, one 18 to 34-year-old and one minor both males, were reported in Bracebridge and one case, 18 to 34-year-old female, was reported in Gravenhurst.

As of Monday, 72 cases remain active in our district, 23 in Bracebridge, 13 in Huntsville, four in Lake of Bays, 24 in Muskoka Lakes, seven in Gravenhurst and one in Hospital from Georgian Bay.

Over the weekend, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered over 1,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the District of Muskoka.

As of Monday, a little under 42 percent of adults in Muskoka have received their first shot of a vaccine.