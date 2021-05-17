Screen capture of Youtube video posted by Leila Nasr-Sharifi on Rapid test Kits in the region link here; youtube.com/watch?v=tcpxfP3yI6Y

The COVID-19 Rapid Screening initiative announced in early May has reached our district.

The goal of the program is to identify asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed, helping to curb the spread in the workplace, at home and around the community.

Through this initiative, chambers of commerce in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes and Gravenhurst will be distributing free rapid tests for small and medium-sized businesses across Muskoka!

You can order your free rapid tests today as long as your business has 150 employees or less.

The program is run by the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario and Canadian governments.

Interested small-to medium-sized businesses can click here to order their two-week supply of rapid tests.

The kits will be ready for pick-up at the Tourism Information Booth outside 3 Guys And A Stove at 143 ON-60, Huntsville, ON P1H 2K6.

A designate from each SME, responsible for supervising the self-screening collection onsite, is the only authorized person for pickup and who can properly supervise the screening process and safely dispose of the used kits.

Each SME will be required to electronically submit their screening results after each occasion and will be recommended to screen staff twice weekly.

The accumulated data will be reported to the Ministry of Health bimonthly.

If testing results in a preliminary positive for COVID-19, the employee will be required to leave the workplace, arrange for a PCR Test within 24 hours at an approved COVID-19 assessment site, and self-isolate until a confirmatory test result is received.

Rapid test kits must be ordered in advance to attend the office for pickup.